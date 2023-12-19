State Police Increase DUI Checkpoints to Promote Road Safety in Northeastern Pennsylvania

State police in Northeastern Pennsylvania have announced an increase in DUI checkpoints and roving patrols across various roadways in the region. The main objective of these measures is to deter drinking and driving, as authorities adopt a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy” to ensure safer roads.

Throughout the month of December, one or more sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols will be set up in areas of high DUI-related traffic violations and crashes. While specific details about the locations have not been disclosed, Bradford County is confirmed as one of the participating counties.

It is essential to note that officials strongly encourage individuals who plan to consume alcohol, especially during the weekends, to refrain from driving. In Pennsylvania, the legal limit for blood alcohol concentration (BAC) is .08%. Violating DUI laws can result in penalties ranging from a $300 fine with six months of probation to fines of up to $5,000 and prison sentences of up to five years.

By increasing the presence of law enforcement and providing a clear reminder of the consequences of drunk driving, the state police hope to promote road safety and protect the lives of drivers and passengers in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The implementation of DUI checkpoints and roving patrols aims to create a deterrent and encourage responsible decision-making regarding alcohol consumption and transportation.

Motorists are advised to plan alternative transportation arrangements if they intend to drink, such as using designated drivers, public transportation, or ridesharing services. It is crucial to prioritize the safety of oneself and others on the road to ensure a joyful and accident-free holiday season.