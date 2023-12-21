Police in Pennsylvania Crack Down on Drunk Driving with DUI Checkpoints

Pennsylvania State Police have announced new measures to combat drunk driving in the state. In an effort to deter individuals from getting behind the wheel while intoxicated, sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols will be implemented on various roadways across Northeastern Pennsylvania. The police are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy” and aim to reduce the number of DUI-related traffic violations and crashes.

The exact locations of the checkpoints and patrols have not been disclosed the Pennsylvania State Police, but they have confirmed that these measures will be in effect throughout the month of December. The chosen areas are those that have been experiencing high rates of DUI incidents. By placing these checkpoints and patrols strategically, law enforcement hopes to catch offenders and prevent potential accidents.

Drivers are strongly urged to take caution if they choose to consume alcohol during holiday celebrations. Authorities stress that Pennsylvania’s DUI laws have a legal limit of .08% blood alcohol concentration (BAC). Those found to be in violation of these laws can face severe consequences, such as fines ranging from $300 with six months of probation, to fines as high as $5,000 with prison sentences of up to 5 years.

With the holiday season in full swing, it is crucial for everyone to prioritize the safety of themselves and others on the road. By raising awareness through increased enforcement measures, Pennsylvania State Police hope to remind individuals to make responsible choices and never drink and drive.