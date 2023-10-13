A New Luxury Boutique Opens Onboard Norwegian Escape

Dufry, soon to be known as Avolta, and Swarovski have collaborated to open a first-of-its-kind luxury boutique onboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Escape. Spanning 56 square meters, the boutique is dedicated to the popular jewellery brand and offers the full range of Swarovski crystal products.

The store is designed with Swarovski’s signature colors and branding, creating an immersive experience for shoppers. The space encourages exploration and self-expression, allowing guests to discover over 500 different product lines. The assortment includes jewellery, watches, writing instruments, decorative home accessories, crystal characters, and special edition pieces.

Gian Botteri, the Head of Cruise Division at Dufry, expressed his excitement for the new boutique store, stating, “We strive to make the journey as exciting as the destination, and we have worked closely with our partners at Swarovski to bring both their vision and ours to life. Guests will discover an experience that is luxurious, mesmerizing, and personal to them.”

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Vice President of Onboard Revenue Operations, Craig Steyn, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Dufry and Swarovski to bring this first-of-a-kind experience to sea. We know that our guests are going to love Swarovski’s captivating crystals, which make the perfect keepsake to remember their incredible cruise vacation.”

The boutique opening marks an important milestone for Dufry as the company prepares to rebrand as Avolta. The name change represents the merging of Dufry with Autogrill, with shareholders set to approve the new brand name in November. The partnership between Dufry, Avolta, and Swarovski showcases the constant innovation and dedication of Norwegian Cruise Line to providing exceptional onboard experiences.

