Stranger Things: The First Shadow brings a new dimension to the hit series

Stranger Things fans, get ready for an immersive and cinematic experience like no other! Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a live stage play set in the world of the beloved Netflix series, is set to captivate audiences with its mind-bending storytelling and groundbreaking visual effects.

The play, directed the renowned Stephen Daldry, promises to unravel the origins of the series’ biggest villain, Henry Creel. This prequel tale is set 27 years before the events of Stranger Things, exploring the Creel family’s arrival in Hawkins, Indiana, and their quest for a fresh start. Alongside their arrival, the play delves into the lives of iconic characters like Joyce, Hopper, Bob, and the younger version of Henry, as they navigate the challenges of high school and uncover the secrets of their small town.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow boasts an incredible production team, with innovative visual effects and awe-inspiring illusions bringing the Upside Down to life on stage. Expect plenty of monsters, blood, and gut effects that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. This theatrical experience is packed with Easter eggs for die-hard fans, ensuring a night of surprises and thrills.

The Duffer Brothers, creators of Stranger Things, are excited to expand their hit universe beyond the TV series. Collaborating with the talented Stephen Daldry and an incredible team has been a joyous process of discovery for them. They expressed their delight in bringing this new Stranger Things story to the stage and are thrilled that London’s rich theater culture will host the world premiere.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow features a talented cast, including Shane Attwooll, Christopher Buckley, Michael Jibson, Oscar Lloyd, Louis McCartney, Isabella Pappas, Patrick Vaill, Lauren Ward, and Ella Karuna Williams as Patty Newby, whose budding romance with Henry takes center stage.

Get ready to be transported to the Upside Down and experience the origins of Stranger Things like never before. Stranger Things: The First Shadow begins previews on November 17th at the Phoenix Theatre in London’s West End, with the official opening night scheduled for December 14th.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is Stranger Things: The First Shadow a continuation of the TV series?

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a prequel that takes place 27 years before the events of the TV series. It offers a unique perspective and delves into the origins of the show’s biggest villain, Henry Creel.

2. Who is involved in the production of the stage play?

The play is directed Stephen Daldry, with Matt and Ross Duffer (the Duffer Brothers) as creative producers. It is produced Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions, with 21 Laps Entertainment as the associate producer.

3. Will the stage play feature familiar characters from the TV series?

Yes, the play will explore the younger versions of series characters Joyce, Hopper, Bob, and Henry. It will provide insight into their lives during high school and their interactions in Hawkins, Indiana.

4. What can audiences expect from the visual effects in the stage play?

The play boasts groundbreaking visual effects, including monsters, blood, gut effects, and awe-inspiring illusions. The production team has worked tirelessly to bring the world of Stranger Things to life on stage and create a truly immersive experience for the audience.

5. Where and when can I watch Stranger Things: The First Shadow?

The play begins previews on November 17th at the Phoenix Theatre in London’s West End, with the official opening night scheduled for December 14th. Don’t miss your chance to experience the origins of Stranger Things in this unique theatrical production.