Dude Perfect Launches its Own Streaming Service

Dude Perfect, the Texas-based YouTube trickshot group, has officially launched its own streaming service. The service, which was unveiled during the Pandemonium Tour in June, is available to watch for free and comes with its own app. To create the service, Dude Perfect partnered with Canadian media company A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), the owner of AVOD streaming service Kidoodle.TV. APMC had previously struck a deal with Dude Perfect to feature its videos on Kidoodle.TV.

APMC president and CEO, Neil Gruninger, explained that the decision to create a dedicated streaming service for Dude Perfect came about after seeing the positive response from family audiences on Kidoodle.TV. The new service, according to Gruninger, will provide fans with the opportunity to engage with the group on a more immersive level. Dude Perfect’s streaming service is currently available on various platforms, including Roku, Apple, Android TV, Samsung, Vizio, Vidaa, and iOS and Android devices. It offers access to over 250 of Dude Perfect’s YouTube videos, as well as exclusive content, Shorts, and interactive features.

Chad Coleman, chief brand officer at Dude Perfect, revealed that the group had been working with APMC on the streaming service for over a year. Coleman emphasized that both parties share a passion for creating good, fun, family entertainment. He added that APMC’s technology and commitment to Safe Streaming matches perfectly with the Dude Perfect brand. With almost 60 million subscribers on YouTube and over 150 million monthly views, Dude Perfect is one of the most popular online family sports entertainers in the world.

Definitions:

– AVOD: Advertising Video on Demand, a streaming service that is free to access but includes ads.

– Co-viewing: The act of watching content together, often with family or friends.

Sources: A Parent Media Co. Inc., LinkedIn