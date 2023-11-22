Social Media Outrage Over Black Bear Encounter Sparks Concern for Wildlife Safety

A viral video posted on social media has stirred anger and concern among both online viewers and local residents. The footage, captured seven weeks ago on the shores of Campbell River in Vancouver Island, shows a black bear peacefully feasting on fish while a group of people invades its space, posing for selfies and attempting to touch the animal. Although the bear and humans appear unharmed, many have expressed outrage at the behavior witnessed in the video.

The incident has raised questions about wildlife safety and the potential consequences of such encounters. Locals fear that the bear, if it becomes too comfortable with human interaction, may eventually pose a threat to people. Marsha Vickers, a hiker in the area, warned that these close encounters could lead to the bear being euthanized or forced to relocate.

WildSafeBC, an organization dedicated to reducing conflicts between humans and wildlife, stresses the importance of giving animals their space. Lisa Lopez, the program manager at WildSafeBC, explained that the bear was likely attracted to the area due to the presence of salmon. She emphasized the need for people to retreat and allow the bear to enjoy its meal undisturbed.

In response to the video, online commenters have called for increased awareness and education on wildlife behavior and safety. While no legal offenses have been identified in this particular case, the incident serves as a reminder that responsible wildlife stewardship is crucial to maintaining a harmonious balance between humans and animals.

