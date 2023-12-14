Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s Charitable Foundation Faces Significant Decrease in Donations

A recent tax filing has revealed that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s charitable organization, the Archewell Foundation, has experienced a significant decline in donations. In 2022, the foundation received just over $2 million in contributions, compared to $13 million in the previous year. This decline highlights some challenges faced celebrity “passion project” organizations.

Charity watchdog experts, such as Laurie Styron, have noted that foundations like Archewell often rely heavily on support from a small number of donors, especially in their early years of operation. In this case, the majority of the donations in 2021 came from the general public, while almost 100% of the donations in 2022 came from only two undisclosed individuals.

While the foundation still has time to broaden its support base before being classified as a private foundation the IRS, there are other concerns to address. The organization currently only has two board members, which falls short of the widely accepted minimum of five. A larger board can help ensure checks and balances and prevent the misuse of funds for personal interests.

The tax filing also highlights specific expenses within the organization. The foundation’s executive director and president, James Holt, received a significant increase in salary and benefits in 2022 compared to the previous year. These findings raise questions about the organization’s financial management.

Despite these challenges, the Archewell Foundation continues its philanthropic efforts. These include initiatives such as The Welcome Project, which supports women-led programming for resettled Afghan women, and The Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, recognizing leaders in the online civil rights movement in partnership with the NAACP. The foundation has also provided assistance for emergency relief centers in areas vulnerable to climate change.

It remains to be seen how the Archewell Foundation will address the decrease in donations and ensure sustainable funding for its charitable endeavors.