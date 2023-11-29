Social Media Giants Fail to Address Far-Right Agitators on their Platforms, Minister Reveals

The Minister for Justice has highlighted the failure of social media companies to collaborate with law enforcement agencies in addressing extremist content on their platforms. On the day of the Dublin riots, the social media company referred to as X, which was previously known as Twitter, did not engage with the gardaí despite the presence of “vile posts” far-right agitators. This revelation comes as Minister Helen McEntee emphasized the varying levels of responsibility displayed social media companies during the recent events.

According to McEntee, some platforms, including TikTok and Meta, actively responded to the content shared far-right groups and promptly removed offensive posts. However, social media company X failed to fulfill its own community standards and neglected its duty to engage with the authorities. This lack of cooperation emphasizes the urgent need for external monitoring bodies, such as Coimisiún na Meán, to hold social media companies accountable for their actions.

The Minister’s statement comes in response to concerns raised Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns. Cairns highlighted the presence of far-right ring leaders who publicly disseminated messages on platforms like Twitter and Telegram on the day of the riots. Despite the accessibility of these messages, it appears that neither the government nor the Garda Headquarters were actively monitoring them.

In a separate discussion, Minister McEntee underscored the government’s efforts to address the accommodation needs of those seeking international protection. She acknowledged the risks faced these individuals during the riots and outlined plans to identify suitable centers and temporary accommodation options. While acknowledging the less-than-ideal situation of using tents, McEntee stressed the importance of providing a roof over people’s heads and supporting them in any way possible.

The Minister also acknowledged the challenges faced the Department of Integration in providing accommodation for everyone in need. In cases where the Department is unable to secure immediate accommodation, alternative mitigation measures will be implemented, as has been done in the past.

Overall, the Minister’s statements shed light on the failure of social media giants to adequately address extremist content on their platforms and the need for stringent external oversight to ensure the safety of online communities.

