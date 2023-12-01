Investigation Underway Regarding the Use of Irish Language to Circumvent Online Moderation

Following recent claims that the riots in Dublin were accompanied a surge of Irish-language content online to avoid content moderation, the European Commission has announced that an investigation is currently underway. The allegations suggest that individuals spreading hateful and illegal content took advantage of the lack of Gaelic-speaking moderators.

Johannes Bahrke, the commission’s spokesperson for digital issues, clarified that while there is no concrete evidence to substantiate these claims, the vulnerability that arises from having a limited number of moderators who speak a specific language remains a concern. According to Bahrke, it is not solely about language proficiency but also about comprehending the cultural context in order to effectively moderate content.

Highlighting the importance of the issue, the commission emphasized the requirement for social media platforms to promptly remove illegal content under the new Digital Services Act (DSA) legislation. However, a notable disparity exists in the level of preparedness among different platforms.

In response to the Dublin riots, the commission promptly engaged with social media companies and conducted meetings the following day. The DSA alert system, established to facilitate efficient content moderation, was activated Irish authorities as online posts related to the events spread rapidly. This marked the first deployment of the system since its inception.

Law enforcement agencies are currently investigating social media posts to determine if they were utilized to incite violence. Vigilante calls to assemble in the city center escalated following the attack that resulted in the stabbing of three children and a school worker.

As the investigation continues, efforts to enhance content moderation and further develop language-specific expertise are likely to be implemented to better address vulnerabilities in the system.

