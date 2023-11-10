New Book Joseph Murray: A Hilarious Irish Adventure

Dublin-based author Joseph Murray is set to release his second book, titled “Hitched,” early next year. Inspired his popular creations on TikTok during the Covid-19 pandemic, Murray’s first novel, “Fling,” has already gained significant recognition with multiple award nominations since its release earlier this year.

Murray’s journey as a writer began with his humorous Irish comedy videos on TikTok. The positive response from viewers encouraged him to explore the world of literature. Fueling his passion for storytelling, Murray decided to translate his TikTok content into a written format.

“I wrote my debut novel, Fling,” Murray said. “I got a book deal, and it’s been crazy, but a lot of fun. I don’t write anything with fancy language or overly intellectual. My books are a bit of fun.”

In keeping with his unique style, “Hitched” promises to be a lighthearted and amusing read. Murray injects humor into every few pages, ensuring an engaging experience for readers. His goal is to bring laughter and enjoyment rather than burden readers with a heavy and serious narrative.

While some authors may consider setting their stories in popular locales like America for better marketability, Murray took a different approach. He embraced his Irish roots and decided to place his book firmly in an Irish context.

“I wrote what I knew,” Murray explained. “If I set the book in Chicago, I’ve never been to Chicago, I wouldn’t have been able to capture that story. The Eason’s Clock is in my book, and Hodges Figgis. I was able to write about them because I knew so much about them. It makes it so much more engaging.”

In a world filled with countless stories, Murray believes there is a need for more Irish narratives. Irish authors are natural-born storytellers, and their stories resonate with readers globally. Murray pointed out the international success of “Normal People,” emphasizing that people everywhere adore Irish tales.

To celebrate the growing influence of BookTok, TikTok and Chapters Bookstore recently hosted a BookTok event featuring some of Ireland’s most prominent #BookTok creators. Interest in BookTok has skyrocketed, with the hashtag garnering over 138 billion views, an increase of 160% within the past year.

Murray believes that BookTok has reignited a passion for reading, providing a platform for people to explore new genres and discover books that spark their interest.

“I think there’s a book for everyone,” Murray expressed. “Read what is entertaining for you and brings you a bit of joy. In terms of reading, it opens your mind to so much. You can learn so much from fiction, you’re learning about characters, their experiences, and their background.”

Murray’s enthusiastic support for reading stems from his own personal journey. Although he found himself reading less during his college years due to academic obligations, he rediscovered his love for literature seeking out books that rekindled his imagination. Through BookTok, Murray believes many others are experiencing the same revitalization of their reading habits.

For those looking to embark on a reading adventure, Murray highly recommends visiting Irish bookstores, such as Chapters, known for their warm and welcoming atmosphere. The dedicated staff, passionate about reading, will guide readers in finding books that will reignite their excitement for literature.

As Joseph Murray continues to make readers laugh with his unique brand of storytelling, his upcoming book, “Hitched,” promises to be another unforgettable and hilarious Irish escapade.

