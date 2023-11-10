New Book Joseph Murray to Bring Laughter and Entertainment

Dublin-based author Joseph Murray is set to release his highly anticipated second book, “Hitched,” early next year. Following the success of his debut novel, “Fling,” which received numerous award nominations earlier this year, Murray’s upcoming book promises to deliver the same lighthearted and humorous storytelling that readers have come to love.

Inspired his creations on TikTok during the Covid-19 pandemic, Murray ventured into the world of humorous Irish comedy videos, captivating audiences with his wit and charm. This newfound popularity encouraged him to explore his passion for writing and embark on a journey to become an author.

“I don’t write anything with fancy language or overly intellectual,” Murray explained. “My books are a bit of fun.” Both “Fling” and “Hitched” are filled with light-hearted moments and jokes scattered throughout, ensuring an engaging and enjoyable read for his audience. Murray’s goal is simple – to provide readers with a good laugh and an escape from the everyday, rather than burdening them with a heavy read.

When it came to the setting of his book, Murray made a conscious decision to stay true to his roots. Instead of succumbing to the temptation of setting the story in America for better sales, he embraced his Irish identity and submerged his writing with the cultural nuances he knew so well. His familiarity with Dublin landmarks like the iconic Eason’s Clock and Hodges Figgis allowed him to create a deeply engaging and authentic experience for readers.

Murray firmly believes in the power of storytelling and the importance of Irish narratives. “We need more Irish stories,” he expressed passionately. Referencing the international success of Sally Rooney’s “Normal People,” he emphasized that Irish stories have a universal appeal and the ability to touch people’s hearts across the globe.

Through the rise of the BookTok community, Murray believes that more people are finding their way back to the joy of reading. Discerning readers are relying on the recommendations of BookTok creators to discover books that resonate with them. Murray encourages readers to explore a wide range of genres and find books that bring them happiness and fulfillment.

As the release date for “Hitched” approaches, Joseph Murray invites readers to embark on a journey filled with laughter, entertainment, and a touch of Irish charm. With his distinctive writing style and genuine love for storytelling, he continues to make his mark in the literary world, leaving readers eagerly anticipating what he will create next.

FAQ

1. Can I read Joseph Murray’s first novel, “Fling,” before reading “Hitched?”

Absolutely! While “Hitched” is Murray’s second novel, each book stands on its own and can be enjoyed independently. However, if you want to experience Murray’s writing journey from the beginning, reading “Fling” first would provide a comprehensive understanding of his unique style and storytelling abilities.

2. What can I expect from Joseph Murray’s books?

Murray’s novels are characterized their light-heartedness, humor, and captivating storylines. Each page is sprinkled with jokes and witty moments, ensuring a delightful reading experience. With his knack for creating relatable and engaging characters, Murray’s books guarantee an entertaining escape from reality.

3. Why did Joseph Murray choose to set his books in Ireland?

Being true to his roots and embracing his Irish identity were essential aspects of Murray’s storytelling. By setting his books in Ireland, particularly Dublin, he could draw upon his firsthand knowledge and personal experiences, providing readers with an authentic and immersive journey through the city’s culture, landmarks, and humor.

4. How is BookTok influencing readers?

BookTok has become a popular platform for book recommendations and reviews. It has sparked a resurgence of interest in reading, encouraging people to rediscover the joy of books. By engaging with BookTok creators and their recommendations, readers are finding books that resonate with their interests and preferences, creating a vibrant and diverse reading community.