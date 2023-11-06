What’s Next for Apple? MacBook Air to Get OLED Display in 2027

In a surprising turn of events, rumors are circulating that Apple is planning to introduce a cutting-edge OLED display to its MacBook Air lineup in 2027. This follows speculations of Apple incorporating OLED technology into its other popular products, such as the iPad Pro, which is expected to receive an OLED upgrade in 2024.

While there is no official timeline for when Apple will transition each of its devices to OLED, a leaked schedule from an anonymous source suggests that the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and iMac will all eventually feature this advanced display technology. According to the leaked information shared @Tech_Reve on X (formerly Twitter), Apple aims to launch OLED versions of both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models in late 2024 or early 2025.

Interestingly, the leaked schedule also hints at the possibility of a foldable OLED display for the iPad Pro. A 20.3-inch model is listed with a tentative release date of late 2026 or early 2027, although other rumors speculate a launch as early as late 2024 or early 2025.

The MacBook Pro is expected to join the OLED revolution in 2026, but the most significant development is the purported arrival of OLED in the MacBook Air lineup in 2027. Industry insiders estimate that Apple could sell between 9 and 10 million units of the MacBook Air with OLED displays per year.

While the leaked schedule includes a timeline for the iMac to receive OLED, it is important to note some peculiarities. The listed display sizes feature the outdated 21.5-inch and 27-inch models that Apple has already discontinued, as well as a rumored 32-inch variant, and a surprising 42-inch model set for 2029. Strangely, the schedule makes no mention of the current 24-inch iMac, the only model currently available from Apple.

Given the questionable track record of @Tech_Reve, the absence of the 24-inch iMac on the list, and the volatility of Apple’s production schedules, it is advisable to approach this leaked timeline with caution.

FAQ

1. What is OLED?

OLED stands for Organic Light Emitting Diode. It is a display technology that uses organic compounds to produce light when an electric current is applied. OLED screens offer higher contrast, wider viewing angles, and faster response times compared to traditional LCD displays.

2. When will Apple start using OLED displays?

While Apple has not disclosed an official timeline, rumors suggest that the iPad Pro will be the first product to receive an OLED upgrade in late 2024 or early 2025. The MacBook Pro is expected to follow suit in 2026, with the MacBook Air set to adopt OLED technology in 2027.

3. How many MacBook Air units with OLED displays are expected to be sold per year?

Industry estimates suggest that Apple could sell between 9 and 10 million units of the MacBook Air with OLED displays annually.

4. Will the iMac feature OLED displays?

According to the leaked schedule, the iMac is expected to receive OLED displays. However, the listed display sizes raise some questions, as they include discontinued models and a rumored 32-inch variant. The current 24-inch iMac is not mentioned in the leaked information.