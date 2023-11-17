Dubai Court Sentences Man Dealing Drugs on WhatsApp to Jail and Fine

A recent case in Dubai has highlighted the growing issue of drug-related crimes facilitated through messaging apps like WhatsApp. A Bangladeshi man, considered a key player in an international drugs ring, has been sentenced to three years in jail and fined Dh100,000 a Dubai court.

The investigation was sparked a tip-off about drugs being sold in the UAE through an international phone number. Dubai Police followed the money trail, which led them to a bank account owned the defendant. The account had received a total of Dh430,000 through 814 deposits ranging in value.

To launder the money, the funds were spread across six different bank accounts and transferred through 72 separate transactions. In some instances, money was withdrawn from ATMs outside of the UAE. The investigation also revealed that the defendant had used a forged salary certificate to open one of the bank accounts.

Despite claiming ignorance about the nature of the business conducted via the account, the defendant was found guilty the Dubai Criminal Court. In addition to the drug-related charges, he was convicted of using forgery to open a bank account, which extended his prison sentence one month. Once he completes his sentence, he will be deported.

This case highlights the need for heightened vigilance against illegal activities facilitated messaging apps and the importance of cooperation between law enforcement agencies on an international level. It serves as a reminder that criminals are continuously seeking new avenues to carry out their illicit activities and that law enforcement must adapt and stay one step ahead.

