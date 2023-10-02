Dubai Culture Collaborates with Expo City Dubai to Enhance Education through E-Learning Initiative

The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced its collaboration with Expo City Dubai’s Expo school programme to provide teachers with the opportunity to enhance their knowledge through an e-learning initiative organized in cooperation with LinkedIn. This initiative aligns with Dubai Culture’s commitment to achieving the visions of the country’s education sector and the goal of promoting innovation among students and teachers.

Dubai Culture aims to enhance education in the country offering a wide range of specialized courses spanning culture, vocational training, and design. These courses aim to create new horizons for educators and foster a culture of excellence. Participants in the initiative receive a membership and can register for the courses offered for free.

Mansoor Lootah, CEO of the Operations Support Sector at Dubai Culture, emphasized the importance of the e-learning initiative in supporting and developing the educational system in the country. Lootah stated that education is highly appreciated for its role in the social and intellectual development of future generations and is one of the top priorities of the visionary leadership.

The initiative aims to empower teachers through specialized courses in various educational, professional, and administrative fields. This will contribute to the development of their skills and experiences, motivating them to actively participate in shaping the future. Marjan Faraidooni, Chief of Education and Culture at Expo City Dubai, highlighted the crucial role teachers play in inspiring students to become innovators and change-makers.

Rabih Haidar, Head of LinkedIn Talent Solution – MENA Public Sector, expressed pride in the partnership with Dubai Culture and the opportunity to extend the horizons of cooperation to include teachers and specialists in the educational field. This collaboration reflects the belief in the importance of developing teachers’ skills, which will positively impact society and boost economic opportunities.

Through this collaboration, Dubai Culture and Expo City Dubai are providing teachers with the tools and resources necessary to enhance their skills and stay updated in a rapidly changing world.

Sources:

– Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture)

– LinkedIn

– Expo City Dubai

Note: URLs have been removed from the sources.