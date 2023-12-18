Luxury Unleashed: Dubai Bling Season 2 Returns to Netflix

Dubai Bling season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on December 13, 2023, and fans are eagerly anticipating another thrilling season of glamour and opulence. The show, which is a spin-off of the popular series Bling Empire, takes viewers on a mesmerizing journey into the lives of Dubai’s elite. With its extravagant cast and luxurious settings, Dubai Bling has become a global sensation, captivating audiences around the world.

Netflix describes the upcoming season as a “rollercoaster ride through a world of extravagance, where friendships become fragile and ambitions glitter as brightly as the skyline of Dubai.” Just like its predecessor, Dubai Bling season 1, this new installment promises to deliver jaw-dropping moments and captivating storylines that will keep viewers hooked.

The first season of Dubai Bling garnered record-breaking viewership and achieved top 10 rankings on Netflix in an impressive 47 countries. Its success can be attributed to the unique blend of larger-than-life characters and the allure of Dubai’s luxurious lifestyle. The cast members, who come from diverse backgrounds, have become household names and social media influencers in their own right.

To keep up with your favorite Dubai Bling stars, we have compiled a list of their official Instagram accounts:

1) Fahad Siddiqui – The supportive husband of Safa Siddiqui, Fahad is a successful businessman based in both India and the UAE. Although he maintains a private Instagram profile, his presence on the show adds balance to his wife’s dynamic on-screen persona.

2) Mona Kattan – A new addition to the cast, Mona is a businesswoman, entrepreneur, and the global president of Huda Beauty. With nearly 3 million followers on Instagram, she is a force to be reckoned with in the beauty industry.

3) Danya Mohammed – Danya, the wife of DJ Bliss, is a talented vlogger, social media personality, and entrepreneur. She runs her own beauty brand through her YouTube channel and is a devoted mother to her two children, Zayed and Meera.

4) Marwan Al Awadhi (DJ Bliss) – A prominent figure in the Emirati hip-hop scene, DJ Bliss has secured record deals with renowned labels like Universal Music and BMG. He is also the founder of DJ Bliss Entertainment, his own entertainment company.

5) Farhana Bodi – With an estimated net worth of $1.5 million, Farhana is a thirty-six-year-old social media influencer known for her lavish lifestyle. She moves in exclusive Emirati circles and is a prominent figure in Dubai Bling season 2.

These are just a few of the captivating personalities that viewers can expect to see in Dubai Bling season 2. Brace yourself for a season filled with breathtaking moments, unexpected twists, and a glimpse into the lives of the rich and famous in the dazzling city of Dubai. Make sure to mark your calendars for December 13, 2023, and get ready to immerse yourself in a world where luxury knows no bounds.