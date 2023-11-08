New Early Black Friday Deal: DualSense Controllers Discounted to $49.99, Save Up to $25!

Looking for a great deal on DualSense controllers for your PlayStation? Well, you’re in luck because they have once again dropped to the sale price of $49.99, saving you up to $25. This discount is available at major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and PS Direct. Even Walmart will be offering the controllers for $1 cheaper soon, so keep an eye out for that.

Now, you may be thinking that the price difference isn’t significant, but trust us, it’s worth mentioning. If you’re looking to maximize your savings and get the most out of an early Black Friday PlayStation deal, this is the perfect opportunity.

The controllers come in a range of colors including Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, Galactic Purple, and Midnight Black. Opting for these popular color variants is a smart choice as they tend to sell out quickly during sale events. Normally priced at $74.99 MSRP, getting them for $49.99 during this Black Friday offer is a steal.

In addition to the major retailers, GameStop has an even better deal for those who choose to click and collect. They are dropping the price of the controllers to an incredible $44.99. If you have a store nearby and don’t mind the trip, this could be the best option for you.

For an even more exclusive offer, PS Direct is currently selling the LeBron James Edition for just $39.99. Don’t miss out on this special edition controller if you’re a basketball fan or simply want a unique addition to your gaming setup.

Now, you might be wondering if it’s worth shopping the early Black Friday deals or if it’s better to wait. While it depends on the specific deals, we highly recommend taking advantage of these PlayStation offers right now. The DualSense controllers are currently at their lowest price of $49, which has been consistently discounted during Black Friday and other sales events.

Not only that, but this is the first time you can get your hands on the new Cobalt Blue and Volcanic Red color variants. These limited editions might sell out quickly, so don’t hesitate and grab them while you can.

In conclusion, these DualSense controllers are a great investment at the discounted price of $49.99. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to enhance your PlayStation gaming experience and save some money in the process. Remember to stay updated with @IGNDeals on Twitter for more Black Friday updates throughout November.

