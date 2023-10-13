Dua Lipa Unveils Fiery Red Hair and Teases Return to Music

Pop star Dua Lipa has made a comeback on Instagram, debuting a stunning new look that has her fans buzzing. The singer revealed a fiery redhead hairstyle in her latest post, which marks her return to the platform after a brief break. With all of her previous content removed, Lipa’s followers were delighted to see her back and eagerly awaiting new music.

In the photo, Lipa shows off her fresh dye job, tagging photographer and filmmaker Tyrone Lebon and asking, “miss me?” Her fans welcomed her return with open arms, expressing their excitement for her next musical endeavors. Comments poured in, with one fan exclaiming, “OH MY GOD DUAAAAAA, I LOVED THIS HAAAAIIIIIRRR,” and others stating they were “SO READY” for her comeback in the new year.

While Lipa released her second album, “Future Nostalgia,” in 2020, her most recent single, “Dance The Night,” from the VMA-nominated Barbie soundtrack, dropped in May 2023. This has left fans eagerly waiting for updates on her future projects. In an interview with the New York Times, Lipa shared that she has been exploring a “new sound” for her next album, promising that it will still be true to her pop roots.

As we await further updates, fans can prepare for Lipa’s next era tuning in to Dua Lipa Radio, now available on the free Audacy app.

