Dua Lipa Hints at the Start of a New Era

Dua Lipa is creating a buzz among her fans, as she appears to be teasing the beginning of a new era in her career. The pop superstar recently caught the attention of her followers deleting all of her posts on Instagram and replacing her profile photo with a captivating kaleidoscopic image of her eye. In addition to the changes on Instagram, Dua has also updated the thumbnails of her music videos on YouTube with kaleidoscopic photos.

While Dua Lipa has not officially announced new music, she has been providing updates on the progress of her highly anticipated third studio album throughout the year. In an interview in August, she shared her plans for the album’s release in 2024. However, Dua has hinted that this new record will feature a different sound while still staying true to her pop roots. She stated that she wants to avoid alienating her fans but will be exploring the sounds of “1970s-era psychedelia” and moving away from disco.

Interestingly, Dua Lipa indirectly confirmed a collaboration with Kevin Parker, the frontman of the Australian psych-rock band Tame Impala. When asked about it in the interview, she responded with a playful denial followed laughter. This collaboration has further fueled excitement about the new era of Dua Lipa’s music.

Furthermore, Lipa divulged that this upcoming album will be more personal than her previous works, providing a deeper look into her inner world. It seems that Dua Lipa is eager to explore new musical territories while delving into personal experiences and emotions.

With her previous albums, “Dua Lipa” in 2017 and “Future Nostalgia” in 2020, receiving critical acclaim and commercial success, fans eagerly await what Dua Lipa has in store for her next chapter.

