Is Dua Lipa Teasing a New Era?

Dua Lipa, the popular pop superstar, has recently made some intriguing changes to her social media profiles. She has wiped her Instagram clean, which previously showcased pictures of her on vacation and attending various events. Furthermore, she has replaced her profile picture on Instagram and Twitter (now known as X) with a mesmerizing kaleidoscopic image of her eye. In addition, the thumbnails of the videos on her YouTube channel have been substituted with kaleidoscopic visuals as well.

These actions artists are typically indicative of a new era approaching. In an interview with The New York Times in August, Dua Lipa revealed that her next album is set to release in 2024. She mentioned that while the album will still fall under the pop genre, it will be less influenced dance music and more inspired the “1970s-era psychedelia.” Furthermore, she strongly implied that she was collaborating with the psych-rock band Tame Impala.

Although Dua Lipa’s next confirmed release is her big-screen debut in the film Argylle, scheduled for February, there is a possibility that fans may be treated to a new single before then.

Definitions:

– Instagram: A popular social media platform for sharing photos and videos.

– Twitter: A social networking service where users can post and interact with messages called “tweets.”

– Kaleidoscopic: A term used to describe colorful, intricate patterns that resemble those seen through a kaleidoscope.

– Psych-rock: An abbreviation for psychedelic rock, a genre of rock music that emerged in the 1960s and is characterized its experimental and trippy sound.