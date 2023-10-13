Dua Lipa’s Hair Transformation Signals New Era

Dua Lipa, the renowned pop star known for her hit songs like “Dance The Night,” recently unveiled a stunning hair transformation on her Instagram. The singer, previously sporting her signature raven black strands, now flaunts a fiery dark red color. This change in her appearance has left fans speculating about what it could mean for her music career.

With her new hair color taking center stage, Lipa’s Instagram feed currently features only a selfie showcasing her vibrant transformation. This shift in her look seems to indicate that she is entering a brand new era. While Lipa’s website, shared via Instagram stories, provides a link for fans to sign up, there are no further details about what’s to come.

Although Lipa already engages in various creative endeavors such as hosting a podcast, leading a book club, and running a personal editorial platform called Service95, fans believe that her third studio album might be on its way. It remains to be seen what Lipa has in store for her devoted followers.

The process behind Lipa’s striking cherry coke hair color was brought to life celebrity colorist Ben Gregory. Additionally, her glamorous look in the photo was the result of the combined efforts of hairstylist Peter Lux, makeup artist Lisa Eldridge, and fashion stylist Lorenzo Posocco.

The cherry coke hair color trend encompasses deep, dark, and sultry shades of red. While copper and apricot explore softer variations of red hair, this vivid hue is favored those who desire a more intense look. Celebrities like Dove Cameron, Rihanna, and Megan Thee Stallion have also experimented with similar shades.

Lipa’s hair has undergone various transformations over the years. Her natural shade is a deep brunette, but she has frequently ventured into different styles and colors. From mermaid-length locks to chin-grazing bobs and XXL bangs, Lipa has never been afraid to embrace change. In fall 2019, she sported honey blonde tresses with dark brunette layers underneath and grown-out roots. Although she briefly revisited blonde strands at the 2022 Grammy Awards, she has predominantly maintained her dark hair since then.

As Lipa embarks on this new era, her fans eagerly await her next artistic endeavors. Whether it be a new album or other creative projects, Lipa’s hair transformation serves as an exciting symbol of what’s to come.

