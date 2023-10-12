Dua Lipa Debuts Fiery Red Hair on Instagram

Dua Lipa has made a comeback on Instagram and she’s sporting a stunning new look. The pop star recently shared a post on the social media platform, revealing her fiery red hair. The image captures Lipa lying on a bed, wearing a sleeveless tank top in red, white, and blue stripes. Her straight hair flows freely around her as she gazes directly into the camera, appearing to wear minimal makeup. Lipa playfully captioned the photo with, “Miss me?” and also tagged film director Tyrone Lebon, hinting at a potential movie project.

This is not the first time Lipa has ventured into the world of film. She previously collaborated with Greta Gerwig in the movie Barbie, where she made a cameo appearance as Mermaid Barbie. Lipa’s colorful wavy hair in the film may have served as an inspiration for her new fiery red hair. Additionally, she contributed the song “Dance the Night” to the Barbie soundtrack, which earned her two nominations at the MTV Video Music Awards for Best Pop and Best Choreography.

Before her hiatus, Lipa frequently shared outfit photo dumps on Instagram, often embracing the Barbie aesthetic. One notable look from August featured Lipa wearing a metallic pink minidress from Diesel’s Resort 2024 collection. The dress boasted spaghetti straps and an elegant draping detail attached at the waist. Lipa completed the ensemble with a bulky gold chain necklace and an asymmetrical purse in an orange-and-yellow snakeskin print from the Attico. Her caption for the post referenced a joke Ken (portrayed Ryan Gosling) in the Barbie movie, stating, “All I do is beach.”

With her new fiery red hair and stylish fashion choices, Dua Lipa continues to captivate her fans and maintain her status as a trendsetter.

