Dua Lipa Teases New Album with Instagram Transformation

Dua Lipa has excited fans with the announcement of her upcoming album completely revamping her Instagram profile. The singer wiped her page clean, replacing all previous pictures with a mesmerizing jewel blue close-up of her eyes. This move has sparked speculation among followers that a new album is on the horizon.

In an interview with T Magazine, Dua revealed that her new album is inspired the psychedelic vibe of the 1970s. Collaborator Mark Ronson expressed his excitement for the project, stating that he has heard some of the songs and they are incredible. He also hinted that Dua may be moving away from her disco tracks that have become synonymous with her music.

While Dua first mentioned her next chapter being “50% done” in 2022, she later revealed in an interview with the New York Times that fans would have to wait until 2024 for the album’s release. However, her recent Instagram updates suggest that something significant is coming sooner than anticipated.

On October 12th, Dua made her return to the app, showcasing a brand new look. Captioned “miss me?”, the post featured Dua debuting a stunning red velvet hair color, stepping away from her signature dark strands. This not only signals a new era for the singer but also serves as autumn hair inspiration as rich red tones have become a major trend this season.

Dua Lipa’s Instagram transformation indicates that her new album is on its way. Fans eagerly await what promises to be an exciting and innovative musical journey from the talented artist.

Sources:

– T Magazine interview

– Vulture interview

– The New York Times interview