Dua Lipa Teases New Album with Social Media Purge

Dua Lipa, the pop sensation known for hits like “Levitating” and “One Kiss,” has caused a stir among her fans deleting all her posts on social media. This move has sparked speculation that she is preparing for the release of her highly anticipated third studio album.

The 28-year-old singer also replaced her profile picture on Instagram with a mesmerizing kaleidoscopic image of her eye, adding to the mystery surrounding her upcoming project. Not stopping there, Dua Lipa went on to remove the original thumbnails of her music videos on YouTube, replacing them with more kaleidoscopic visuals.

In August, Dua Lipa had previously announced that her new album would be released in 2024 and promised a “different sound” compared to her previous work. While she assured fans that she would stay true to pop music, she also hinted at incorporating elements of “1970s-era psychedelia” into her upcoming tracks. Moreover, she dropped hints of a collaboration with Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, suggesting that this album will be less personal than her previous offerings.

This social media purge is not the first time Dua Lipa has created buzz around her upcoming album. Last year, she revealed to her collaborator Sir Elton John that she had already completed half of the album. Fans eagerly await more details and sneak peeks into her evolving musical style.

Dua Lipa’s successful music career began in 2013, and she has since released two studio albums, “Dua Lipa” and “Future Nostalgia.” With her latest social media moves, it is clear that she is paving the way for a new era in her music, leaving fans excited and eagerly anticipating what the future holds.

