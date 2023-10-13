Dua Lipa Unveils New Red Hair on Instagram

Dua Lipa, the popular chart-topping pop star, has returned to social media in style, debuting her fiery new red hair on Instagram. After a break from the platform and deleting all of her previous photos, Lipa posted a snapshot of her fresh look. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a red, white, and blue tank top with minimal makeup. She tagged photographer and filmmaker Tyrone Lebon in the post, hinting at the possibility of new music.

Fans were quick to express their excitement and welcome Lipa back. In response to the photo, one fan wrote, “We missed you a lot. I love you,” while another exclaimed, “Oh my god Dua, I loved this hair!” Many speculated that Lipa’s new appearance signaled the upcoming release of new music. Some even suggested that her next album would be dropped in 2024. In an interview with the New York Times, Lipa confirmed these speculations, revealing that she is indeed working on a “new sound,” although it will still fall under the pop genre.

Lipa acknowledged the unusual circumstances surrounding the release of her album, stating, “It’s definitely been a weird time, and you never really know what the right thing to do is at a time like this.” Despite the challenges, she expressed her excitement in sharing her forthcoming album with her fans and hoped that it would bring some joy to people’s lives. She aimed to provide her audience with music they can enjoy in the comfort of their homes.

During her break from music, Lipa kept busy with other projects. She ventured into the film industry, starring as a blue-haired mermaid in Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie. Additionally, she has been dating French director Romain Gavras, and the couple made their red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Lipa’s fans eagerly anticipate her next project and are enthusiastic about her new sound. One fan expressed their readiness, commenting, “We are so ready for you,” while another eagerly awaits to hear what she has in store. Lipa’s previous album, “Future Nostalgia,” was released in 2020, with the intention of providing people with music to enjoy during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sources:

– The New York Times

– Instagram