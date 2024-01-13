Dua Lipa and Seth Meyers get matching tattoos in a creative segment

In a recent episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Dua Lipa and Seth Meyers surprised fans getting matching tattoos during a hilarious segment. However, their choice of tattoo design didn’t go as smoothly as expected.

While Lipa, the 28-year-old singer, already has several tattoos, Meyers, the 50-year-old host, has never had one before. They enlisted the help of celebrity tattoo artist Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy to create their new ink.

Initially, Lipa suggested a “little star” design, but Meyers wasn’t too keen on the idea. He even questioned if the singer was trying to play a prank on him. After some deliberation, they finally settled on getting a simple black star tattooed.

Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy is a well-known tattoo artist based in New York. He has worked with numerous celebrities, including Selena Gomez, Rihanna, Katy Perry, and Justin Bieber. His artistry has garnered praise and admiration from fans, often sparking curiosity about the meanings behind his creations.

While fans eagerly await an explanation for the latest tattoo, this segment showcases the camaraderie between Lipa and Meyers, as they ventured into the world of tattoos together. It also highlights the creativity and artistry of Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy, who continues to leave his mark on the skin of famous personalities.

Whether this tattoo will hold a significant meaning for Lipa and Meyers remains a mystery. Nonetheless, this unconventional bonding experience is a memorable moment that fans won’t easily forget.