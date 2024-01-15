Stars Shine on the Red Carpet at the Critics Choice Awards

Celebrities from the worlds of music, film, and television graced the red carpet at the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards, held in Santa Monica, Calif. They arrived in style to celebrate the greatest achievements in the entertainment industry. This year’s ceremony, hosted comedian Chelsea Handler, was broadcasted live on The CW on Sunday, Jan. 14.

Dua Lipa, the British singer, turned heads in a stunning strapless red Prada gown. The mermaid silhouette and three-dimensional texture of the dress captivated the audience, complemented her matching red hair with side-swept bangs. Elizabeth Debicki, the acclaimed actress, chose a unique Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit. The statement bow at the waistline and sheer bedazzled bodice added an element of glamour to her look.

Ali Wong, known for her roles in “Beef” and her stand-up comedy, stood out in a green gown from Givenchy’s spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection. The delicate floral design on the skirt and embroidered flowers on the bodice added a touch of elegance. Ariana DeBose, an award-winning actress, opted for a black plunging gown from the same collection. The sheer dress with crystallized chains along the bodice accentuated her glamorous presence.

Sandra Oh, the beloved “Killing Eve” actress, wowed in a Harbison Studio floor-length gown. The halter neckline with ruffled embellishments, the large floral applique at the waist, and the small train made her dress a true show-stopper. She accessorized with large gold earrings, a matching ring, and a white and gold clutch.

The red carpet at the Critics Choice Awards showcased the style and grace of these talented stars. Each celebrity showcased their individuality through their fashion choices, making for a memorable evening of glamour and celebration.