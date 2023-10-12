University of Denver Students Gain Access to LinkedIn Learning Platform

University of Denver students now have the opportunity to enhance their professional and creative skills through the online platform, LinkedIn Learning. This platform offers over 5,000 video courses in 13 different languages, allowing students to explore a wide variety of business, technology, and creative topics.

LinkedIn Learning provides students with the flexibility to choose which courses to take and when and where to take them. With self-guided courses, students can dive deeper into subjects they are passionate about and pursue their interests outside of their majors.

There are numerous courses available for students to explore, ranging from programming languages to finance and graphic design. This allows students to develop practical skills and gain experience in various fields. The platform even offers cross-disciplinary topics, allowing students to expand their knowledge in areas outside of their academic disciplines.

LinkedIn Learning also offers opportunities for students to pursue professional and academic certifications, which can enhance their resumes and help them stand out in their desired industries. For students who have a specific career in mind, the platform suggests relevant courses and skills to prepare them for success.

Faculty and staff at the University of Denver have been utilizing the platform for years, and now students have access to the same resources. Additionally, the Daniels College of Business has incorporated LinkedIn Learning into its Professional Development Program, guiding students through various aspects of career development.

To access LinkedIn Learning, students and employees can sign in with their DU email accounts on the platform’s website. The University of Denver also offers additional software and technology resources, including career advising and professional development programs, to support students in their post-graduation employment search.

