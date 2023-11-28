Los Angeles Man’s Multi-Million-Dollar Digital Crime Spree Unveiled

Amir Hossein Golshan, a 25-year-old resident of downtown Los Angeles, has been sentenced to eight years in prison and ordered to pay a staggering $1.2 million in restitution following his admission of guilt in a series of digital crimes. The United States Department of Justice revealed that Golshan’s unlawful activities included unauthorized access to protected computers, wire fraud, and computer fraud for personal gain.

Golshan’s primary modus operandi involved a technique known as “SIM swapping.” This technique entails manipulating telecommunications carriers into redirecting a victim’s cell phone number to a SIM card under the perpetrator’s control, allowing them to assume control of the victim’s social media accounts. Using this method, Golshan targeted numerous individuals between April 2019 and February 2023, soliciting money from their friends and relatives and demanding ransoms for the safe return of their accounts. The extent of his crimes was far-reaching, with even a well-known Los Angeles-based model and influencer falling prey to his deceit.

Additionally, Golshan engaged in sextortion, exploiting female victims coercing them into sending explicit photos and images. He also defrauded individuals offering fraudulent services, such as promising to verify Instagram accounts, while knowingly absconding with their funds.

Prosecutors estimated that Golshan fraudulently amassed $82,000 from approximately 500 victims, typically demanding payments ranging from $300 to $500 from each. As if this weren’t enough, he expanded his criminal repertoire to include the theft of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and cryptocurrency. To acquire access to a victim’s iCloud account, Golshan masqueraded as Apple Support, subsequently stealing valuable digital assets including an NFT worth around $319,000 and approximately $70,000 in cryptocurrency. The stolen NFT was swiftly sold for $130,000 on an NFT marketplace.

Though the financial losses incurred Golshan’s victims amounted to roughly $740,000, the impact of his crimes extended far beyond mere monetary damages. U.S. District Judge Otis Wright II, dubbing his behavior as “wanton cruelty,” highlighted the complete disregard Golshan displayed for both the law and basic human dignity. Prosecutors echoed this sentiment, emphasizing his lack of remorse and belief that he could elude capture hiding behind digital pseudonyms and virtual private networks (VPNs).

Ultimately, it was the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that apprehended Golshan, putting an end to his reign of cybercrime. His case serves as a reminder of the growing threats posed sophisticated digital criminals and the need for heightened cybersecurity measures in today’s interconnected world.

FAQs

Q: What is SIM swapping?



A: SIM swapping is a fraudulent technique where criminals deceive telecommunications carriers to transfer a victim’s phone number to a SIM card in their possession. This allows them to gain unauthorized access to the victim’s accounts, including social media and financial platforms.

Q: What is sextortion?



A: Sextortion is a form of blackmail where individuals are coerced into providing explicit photos or videos under threat of exposure or other harm.

Q: What are non-fungible tokens (NFTs)?



A: NFTs are unique digital assets that can represent ownership or proof of authenticity for various forms of digital content, including artwork, music, or collectibles.

Q: What measures can individuals take to protect themselves from such cybercrimes?



A: To safeguard against cybercrimes, individuals should implement strong, unique passwords, enable two-factor authentication, be cautious of sharing personal information online, and regularly update their software and devices to patch security vulnerabilities. Additionally, maintaining awareness of emerging threats and practicing skepticism when encountering suspicious requests can minimize the risk of falling victim to cybercriminals.