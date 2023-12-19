Augusta Bar Owners Face Frustration with New Year’s Eve Alcohol Sales Restriction

Summary:

Bar owners in Augusta, Georgia, are expressing their frustration over the restriction on alcohol sales on New Year’s Eve due to it falling on a Sunday. The state of Georgia permits alcohol sales on only one Sunday each year, and local leaders decided to allocate that Sunday to the Super Bowl. As a result, bar owners anticipate significant financial losses on what is traditionally one of their busiest nights. Approximately 20 bar owners attended the Augusta Commission meeting to voice their protest against the decision.

Despite the inconvenience for bar owners, the new restriction is not solely impacting their businesses. Nearby establishments, such as restaurants, will also be affected as the usual flow of customers who dine and then head out to bars may opt to go to other cities like Columbia or Atlanta instead. Furthermore, this restriction poses a particular challenge for newer businesses that have been thriving in downtown Augusta for the past 17 months. While these businesses possess licenses to serve food and alcohol, they will have to close early on December 31, resulting in lost revenue.

Although most bar owners are unable to find a workaround to this restriction, one establishment, Savannah River Brewing Company, has been able to operate on Sundays due to its classification as a manufacturing space with a retail presence. However, the general sentiment among bar owners is that this law is outdated and needs to be revised. Augusta had managed to have bars open on both New Year’s and Super Bowl Sunday in 2017 due to a lack of enforcement, but the current legal office emphasizes that there is no way topass the previous vote. The city’s commissioners have expressed a willingness to address this issue in the new year, but a solution will likely require state intervention or a county-wide election to take place.