A Breath of Fresh Air: Revolutionizing Shipping Container Ventilation

Container storage has long been plagued issues such as extreme temperatures, humidity, and condensation, leading to spoilage, damage, and economic loss. However, 360 Products North America Inc. has stepped up to address these concerns with their innovative DRY-CON X shipping container storage vent system.

The DRY-CON X system is a 2-part solution consisting of an air Intake Vent and separate Exhaust Vent. These vents work in tandem to create the necessary airflow required to properly ventilate an ocean-going shipping container that has been repurposed as a personal storage unit. What sets this system apart is its patented technology, which eliminates the need for moving parts, fans, electricity, and maintenance. Instead, it harnesses the power of natural outside air movement.

Installation of the DRY-CON X system is a breeze. There is no need for tools, rivets, welds, or any mechanical fasteners. The vents are easily attached to the container walls or doors using 3M® VHB industrial grade double-sided adhesive tape. This guarantees a permanent and secure adhesion, making it a truly do-it-yourself experience.

Previous users of the DRY-CON X system include individuals, farmers, ranchers, small businesses, large corporations, and government entities. However, one real-world test stands out amongst the rest. A rancher in Texas, who was losing up to 20% of feed grain due to heat and moisture build-up, installed the DRY-CON X system in his repurposed shipping container. Over a four-year period, he documented the significant improvement in moisture control, noting that the grain remained consistently dry throughout the testing period.

The creation of the DRY-CON X system came about when 360 Products engineer Ron Parry was approached container users seeking a solution to prevent “container rain.” Drawing on their existing multi-patented technology, which tackles odors in Recreational Vehicles and moisture formation in electrical boxes, Parry and his team developed a side-mounted solution that eliminated the need for top-mounted wind turbines.

Since its introduction, the DRY-CON X system has seen global adoption in various applications. Whether it be individuals protecting their personal belongings or businesses safeguarding valuable inventory, this innovative ventilation system has transformed the way shipping containers are utilized for storage.

FAQ:

Q: How does the DRY-CON X system work?

A: The DRY-CON X system consists of an air Intake Vent and an Exhaust Vent that work together to create airflow and ventilate shipping containers.

Q: What sets the DRY-CON X system apart?

A: The DRY-CON X system is unique because it requires no fans, electricity, or maintenance. It utilizes the natural movement of outside air to ventilate the container.

Q: How easy is it to install the DRY-CON X system?

A: Installation is simple and hassle-free. No tools or mechanical fasteners are needed. The vents are attached using industrial-grade adhesive tape, providing permanent adhesion.

Q: Who can benefit from using the DRY-CON X system?

A: The DRY-CON X system is ideal for anyone using shipping containers for storage, including individuals, businesses, farmers, and government entities.

Q: What was the motivation behind creating the DRY-CON X system?

A: The DRY-CON X system was developed to address the issues of extreme temperatures, humidity, and condensation that often lead to spoilage and economic loss in container storage.

(Sources: 360 Products North America Inc. – [URL])