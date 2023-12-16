Tourism Australia Promotes Australia as a Holiday Destination to Generation Z

Tourism Australia is targeting Generation Z hosting social media influencers to sell Australia as a holiday destination. The agency has spent approximately $90,000 hosting three influencers this month: Chris Olsen, Maddie Grace Jepson, and Francis Bourgeois. The influencers, who have millions of followers on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, visited various locations in Australia, including Sydney, the Gold Coast, and northern NSW. Tourism Australia spent around $30,000 on flights, accommodation, and experiences for each influencer. The agency describes the initial results as “encouraging”, with content still rolling out on the influencers’ channels.

Chris Olsen, for example, has already posted eight times, reaching an audience of 26.2 million. His posts included a vlog-style account of a seaplane journey over Sydney Harbour and another of his long-haul trip from Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Francis Bourgeois, known for his GoPro videos highlighting British rail stock, posted one video at Sydney’s Central Station and took a tour of the state’s regional trains before heading to Mount Victoria to watch the service on the tracks.

The campaign Tourism Australia aims to cut through traditional advertising and reach a larger audience through social media influencers. Dr. Vicki Andonopoulos, an associate lecturer in marketing at the University of Sydney, believes that influencer campaigns like this help to generate more interest and engagement, particularly among younger audiences. However, Dr. Kaye Chan, director of UTS’s digital marketing program, suggests that the content produced the influencers may be different from what is typically associated with a Tourism Australia campaign. She says that brands often struggle to reach younger audiences, and that authentic and relatable content from influencers can be more effective than heavily branded content.

Overall, Tourism Australia’s strategy of leveraging social media influencers to promote Australia as a holiday destination to Generation Z seems to be gaining traction. The campaign is providing valuable exposure for various locations in Australia and is reaching a significant number of viewers through the influencers’ social media channels.