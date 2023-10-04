American Woman Tells German Tourists to “Get the F–k Out of Our Country”

An American woman, identified as Brie her boyfriend, caused a scene on a New York City-bound train when she berated a group of German tourists and told them to “get the f–k out of our country.” The incident was caught on video and shared on Reddit.

Brie, who appeared to be drunk, approached the male tourists on what is believed to be a New Jersey Transit train. She aggressively demanded that they tell her what they had said. Her boyfriend tried to intervene, pleading with her to stop and warning her that she could get arrested.

The video shows Brie repeatedly asking the tourists to repeat what they had said, but they ignored her. At one point, one of the tourists made a comment about women thinking they are the man. The tourists seemed to laugh amongst themselves, while others on the train looked mortified.

Brie’s boyfriend eventually managed to get her back to her seat, where she made a comment about immigrants. He reminded her that he himself was an immigrant, to which she responded that she was responsible for him.

The video ends with Brie’s boyfriend trying to calm her down as she threatens to say something to the tourists again. Other passengers can be heard expressing surprise and telling her to stop. It is unclear what exactly sparked the altercation with the German tourists.

The video quickly gained attention on Reddit, with many commenters criticizing Brie’s behavior and suggesting that her boyfriend should leave her.

New Jersey Transit stated that they were aware of the incident but could not confirm if it occurred on one of their trains.

Source:

– Daily Mail