Police Warn of Drug Sales on Social Media Messaging Apps

Police in Belfast have issued a warning about the sale of illegal drugs through social media messaging apps. This comes following the seizure of mobile phones in the greater Belfast area. Criminals are using these apps to list drugs for sale, along with prices and instructions on how to purchase them.

As part of Operation Dealbreaker, detectives have identified over 50 mobile numbers involved in the illegal drug trade. They have conducted 18 search operations and arrested 14 individuals. Detective Superintendent Emma Neill explained that within private groups on these messaging apps, sellers offer not only drugs but also counterfeit goods and currency. In a few instances, firearms have even been offered for sale.

The goal of Operation Dealbreaker is to identify and investigate individuals engaged in serious criminal activity related to drug distribution. While many group members may not be actively participating in criminal behavior, the police advise those who receive unwelcome messages to leave the group immediately.

The police are also reaching out to individuals who may be suffering from addiction, offering them support and guidance on drug misuse. However, those involved in the sale of illicit goods or engaged in criminal activity will be thoroughly investigated. So far, nine people have been charged and the remainder have been released on investigative bail.

During the search operations, law enforcement has seized quantities of controlled drugs from Class A to Class C, as well as cash and valuable assets. Detective Superintendent Neill emphasized that the distribution of drugs individual dealers or organized crime groups contributes to wider organized criminality, and the devastating consequences affect many lives.

This operation is just one part of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s efforts to combat the drug problem in the region. They encourage anyone with information on the supply of illegal drugs to contact them. Individuals who need help with drug or alcohol addiction can find support and services at www.drugsandalcoholni.info.

