Drug Dealer Receives Prison Sentence for Narcotics Business

A drug dealer known as “Lean Xan Man” has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison for his role in a substantial and sophisticated drug operation. Benjamin Brown, a 32-year-old resident of Guildford, Surrey, was tracked down the police after the discovery of Keshava Iyengar’s lifeless body in a friend’s room at Trinity College, Cambridge, earlier this year. A coroner’s report later concluded that Iyengar’s death was drug-related, and messages on his phone led investigators to Lean Xan Man.

Describing himself as a “pharmacist,” Brown operated his illicit drug trade through popular social media platforms like Instagram and Snapchat. His online presence advertised a variety of prescription-only drugs, which he sold to vulnerable individuals seeking relief from conditions such as anxiety.

During Brown’s arrest, a search of his residence revealed a significant quantity of drugs, over £15,000 in cash, and labels bearing his personal “business logo.” These findings further substantiated the scale of his narcotics operation.

The judge presiding over the case emphasized the substantial, sophisticated, and lucrative nature of Brown’s drug business, attributing its success to his exploitation of individuals dependent on prescription medication. While it couldn’t be definitively established whether Brown’s actions directly caused Iyengar’s death, it was clear that the consequences of drug use had devastating effects on many lives.

Detective Constable Dan Harper, who led the investigation, highlighted the tragic outcomes resulting from Brown’s activities and emphasized the need to address drug dealing as a priority. The police encourage anyone with information about drug dealing to report it through the official website of the Cambridgeshire Police or calling 101.

