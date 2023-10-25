New Ways to Watch Portland Trail Blazers Games and Local Sports on a Budget

Xfinity’s decision to move ROOT Sports, the broadcast partner of the Portland Trail Blazers, to a more expensive cable package has left Blazers fans scrambling for affordable alternatives. If you’re unwilling to pay extra or interested in exploring streaming services, fret not. We have compiled a list of cost-effective options for watching Blazers games and other local teams’ matches without a cable or satellite package for the 2023-24 NBA season.

FAQ:

Q: Which streaming services carry ROOT Sports?

A: Currently, only Fubo and DirecTV Stream offer ROOT Sports.

Q: Are there any free trials available?

A: Fubo is providing a special 14-day free trial for Trail Blazers fans. Additionally, signing up on the Pac-12 Network page will grant you a 7-day trial and 15% off your first month’s subscription cost.

Q: What are the best streaming options with ROOT Sports?

A: Fubo’s Pro Plan priced at $84.99/month is the top choice. It not only includes ROOT Sports but also offers other channels featuring nationally televised NBA games, such as ESPN networks and local ABC affiliates. However, it does not carry Turner affiliates like TNT and TBS.

Q: What about DirecTV Stream?

A: While DirecTV Stream includes ROOT Sports in its Choice Package, it does not offer the Pac-12 Network in any of its packages.

Q: What if I prefer watching some games for free?

A: Consider purchasing an HDTV antenna for under $30. This will allow you to watch NBA regular season and playoff games, World Series baseball, and college football games carried NBC, ABC, CBS, or FOX. The antenna also provides access to channels such as CW, PBS, and Univision.

Both Fubo and DirecTV Stream allow multiple users to access their services simultaneously, encouraging cost-sharing among friends or family members to help save money.

Notably, ROOT Sports is not only the broadcast partner of the Portland Trail Blazers but also holds the same position for the Seattle Kraken and Seattle Mariners. So, if you are a sports enthusiast between Seattle and Portland, cord-cutting services like Fubo become even more compelling.

With these options, you can enjoy the excitement of Blazers games and other local sports without straining your budget. Try out these streaming services or consider investing in an HDTV antenna to enhance your sports viewing experience.