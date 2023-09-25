For comedy and Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) lovers, Dropout TV is the streaming service that offers the most value for your money. Despite the saturated streaming market and the challenges faced TV lovers, Dropout TV stands out as a haven for those who appreciate comedy and D&D.

One of the main reasons to invest in Dropout TV is its connection to CollegeHumor. When CollegeHumor’s parent company stopped financing their work, over 100 employees were laid off. However, Dropout TV continued to support the comedians from CollegeHumor’s golden age, such as Ally Beardsley, Zach Oyama, and Rehka Shankar. In addition to supporting established talent, Dropout TV also promotes fresh comedic voices through shows like Game Changer and Make Some Noise.

The gateway to Dropout TV is their acclaimed D&D actual play show, Dimension 20, featuring Brennan Lee Mulligan as the primary Dungeon Master. Dimension 20 is known for its incredible guest stars and captivating stories that make audiences laugh, cry, and quote memorable moments. Beyond Dimension 20, Dropout TV offers a variety of other shows like Game Changer and Make Some Noise, providing a diverse range of comedic content.

Dropout TV also demonstrates its support for strikes and unions. During the writers’ strike and the SAG-AFTRA strike, Dropout voluntarily ended production and ensured all contracts were union compliant. This commitment to supporting unions and providing a platform for independent talent is commendable.

In terms of pricing, Dropout TV offers a competitive advantage. While other streaming services increase their prices, Dropout TV has maintained its $6 per month subscription fee since its inception. With free trials and frequent deals, the cost of enjoying Dropout TV’s content can be even lower.

In conclusion, Dropout TV is a unique streaming service that goes beyond the typical offerings. By supporting Dropout TV, viewers are directly supporting the creation of more content they love. If you enjoy weird comedy, D&D, improv, or game shows, Dropout TV is the ultimate destination for you. In a changing and sometimes unfriendly industry, Dropout TV remains loyal to its niche and believes in the longevity of its work. Join the Dropout TV community and indulge in the joy of watching hilarious content directly from the creators themselves.