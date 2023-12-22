Dropbox Collaboration with OpenAI Raises Concerns over User Data Sharing

Users of Dropbox, a popular file-hosting service, are expressing concerns regarding the company’s partnership with OpenAI and the potential sharing of their data and files. The unease arises from Dropbox’s collaboration with OpenAI to introduce an AI feature exclusively available to paying subscribers. This development raises questions about data privacy as Dropbox has previously stated that they don’t share user data, suggesting a lack of commitment to address privacy concerns within their OpenAI partnership.

While Dropbox does not offer a built-in chatbot capability, they have joined forces with OpenAI to offer users the ability to “answer questions and summarize large files” through their help page. This feature necessitates sending files to OpenAI, which then responds using ChatGPT. OpenAI retains this information on its servers for only 30 days. However, the concern lies in the automatic activation of this feature. On December 13, Amazon CTO Werner Vogels published a post on X (formerly Twitter), providing guidance on how users can disable this feature.

Dropbox’s CEO Drew Houston, in response to Vogels, refuted the allegations of data sharing with OpenAI. Houston emphasized that third-party AI services are solely utilized when customers actively engage with Dropbox’s AI features.

Despite these assurances, some Dropbox users have reported that the option to disable AI features has become hidden after the exchange. Consequently, the AI features are not only enabled default, but the ability to deactivate them is also obscured to users. A Dropbox spokesperson informed Mashable via email that “The AI third-party toggle is only visible to users who have access to our AI features.” The spokesperson emphasized that neither this setting nor any other automatically or passively transmits any customer data to a third-party AI service.

This partnership between Dropbox and OpenAI has ignited concerns among Dropbox users regarding the potential sharing and handling of their data. While Dropbox denies allegations of data sharing, the lack of transparency around default settings and the opt-out feature adds to the unease. Users remain cautious as they navigate the balance between convenience and data privacy.