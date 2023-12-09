Sherwin Williams Marks Milestone with Topping Off Ceremony

Cleveland-based Sherwin Williams celebrated a significant milestone in its new 36-story office building construction with a topping off ceremony. Despite the cloudy and gray weather, the event injected bright energy into downtown Cleveland. The tradition of topping off ceremonies involves planting an evergreen tree and an American flag when the final steel beam is placed on the roof of a new building. This symbolic act is believed to bring safety and good luck for the future.

Accompanying the tree and the American flag was a Sherwin Williams logo flag, proudly displayed atop the office building. Scheduled to open in 2024, this global headquarters will support the company’s long-standing commitment to Northeast Ohio providing numerous job opportunities. In addition to this new construction, Sherwin Williams has plans for two more buildings in Downtown Cleveland. This expansion will further strengthen the company’s presence and contribute to the growth of the local economy.

The topping off ceremony was captured from above Drone Ohio and Jones Drones Cleveland. The footage showcased the excitement of the event, with construction workers waving and smiling as the final beam was put in place. The collaboration between Sherwin Williams and these drone companies allows for a unique perspective and offers a glimpse into the progress of this landmark project.

As Sherwin Williams reaches this milestone, it solidifies its position as a global leader in the paint industry while also showing its dedication to its hometown. The new office building will serve as a symbol of growth and innovation for Sherwin Williams and the continued development of downtown Cleveland.