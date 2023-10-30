New WhatsApp Update Introduces Exciting Features and Drops Support for Older Android Devices

In an exciting development, WhatsApp developers have announced the release of new features that will enhance the user experience. Alongside this update, the popular messaging app will unfortunately drop support for certain older Android devices.

The devices no longer supported WhatsApp are those that have not received the Android 5.0 update or newer versions. Among the list of unsupported devices are the Samsung Galaxy Note 2, Galaxy S2, Galaxy Nexus, Galaxy Tab 10.1, HTC One, Desire HD, Sensation, LG Optimus 2X, Nexus 7, Optimus G Pro, Sony Xperia Z, Xperia S2, Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc3, Motorola Xoom, and Droid Razr. These devices, which were released between 2011 and 2012, still have around 15 million active users according to Google statistics. However, WhatsApp will gradually phase out access for these devices.

While the discontinuation of support may be disappointing for users of these older Android devices, it is a necessary step for WhatsApp to continue innovating and providing a seamless messaging experience. Additionally, this move allows developers to focus their resources on delivering new functionalities and improvements to the majority of users.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Will WhatsApp still be available on iPhone?

A: Yes, WhatsApp will continue to be available and fully supported on iPhone devices.

Q: What are the new features coming to WhatsApp?

A: The upcoming update will introduce features such as the ability to password-protect specific chats, similar to the “ChatGPT” and “Midjourney” features. Users will also be able to ask questions to artificial intelligence, generate stickers and images, among other exciting functionalities.

Q: Are there any alternative messaging apps for the unsupported Android devices?

A: Yes, there are various alternative messaging apps available on the App Store and Google Play Store that cater to older devices. Users can explore options such as Telegram, Signal, or Viber to continue enjoying messaging services on their devices.