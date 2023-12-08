New Safety Measures to Enhance Traffic Flow and Reduce Congestion on Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu

In an effort to improve safety and ease traffic congestion in Malibu, a new multi-million-dollar project is set to commence on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH). The project aims to implement various measures, including enhanced traffic signal synchronization, along the stretch of PCH between John Tyler Drive and Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

This ambitious project, known as the “Traffic Signal Synchronization Project,” will involve the installation of communication lines that will connect existing traffic signals. These lines will allow the signals to be remotely controlled Caltrans, enabling them to regulate speeds and alleviate congestion effectively.

To achieve this, real-time traffic data will be captured and transmitted to the traffic signal controllers. Through the use of cutting-edge software, these controllers will adjust the timing of traffic signals based on actual traffic volumes. Vehicles exceeding the speed limit will encounter red lights, while those adhering to the speed limit will enjoy green lights, ensuring a smooth traffic flow.

Additionally, the project includes the installation of surveillance cameras at each intersection, new signal poles, and electronic message signs. These enhancements will further contribute to improved safety and traffic management in the area.

The project, authorized the Malibu City Council in 2017, was prompted ongoing concerns about traffic congestion and safety, a priority long before the tragic accident in October that claimed the lives of four Pepperdine University students. The devastating crash highlighted the urgent need for measures to enhance safety along PCH.

The completion of this $34.6 million project will ultimately make PCH safer for the thousands of residents, commuters, and visitors who utilize this iconic highway daily. With an average of 40,500 vehicles passing through during peak hours in the summer, the implementation of these safety measures is crucial.

However, motorists and residents should be prepared for alternating lane closures and reduced speed limits in construction zones during the year-long duration of the project. These temporary inconveniences are necessary to ensure the successful implementation of the new safety measures.

By prioritizing safety and traffic flow, this project seeks to create a safer and more efficient commuting experience for all individuals traversing Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.