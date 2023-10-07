Drivers Warned about Potential Dangers of TikTok Button Hack that Could Harm Cars

Purchasing a new key and programming it at a dealership can be expensive, so some drivers have turned to a popular TikTok hack as a cost-effective alternative. This hack involves reprogramming the key fob to enable keyless ignition. However, drivers have been warned about the potential dangers and costly consequences of attempting this hack without understanding the intricacies of their car’s electrical system.

Graham Conway, the Managing Director of Select Car Leasing, expressed concern over a TikTok video showing an influencer modifying their key fob and adding new parts to the ignition system of their older car. While it may seem like an affordable solution, Graham cautioned that drivers could face expensive repairs if they make a mistake in the process.

Reprogramming a key fob without proper knowledge and solely relying on information obtained from TikTok videos or other online sources can lead to unforeseen issues. Graham emphasized the risk of electrical system malfunctions and highlighted the safety hazards associated with working on a vehicle’s electrical systems. Failing to isolate the battery properly during the process could result in electrocution and severe injuries.

Graham advised drivers to always seek the expertise of professionals with the necessary knowledge and equipment when it comes to maintenance or modification work on their vehicles. While the keyless system can be a viable option if done correctly, ensuring the safety and long-term health of the vehicle should always be a priority over short-term savings.

In conclusion, drivers have been urged to avoid attempting the TikTok key fob hack without understanding their car’s electrical system. Seeking professional help for maintenance and modifications is recommended to prevent costly repairs and safety hazards.