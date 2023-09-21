Delivery Driver Jailed for Snapchat Use While Driving, Causing Pedestrian Death

A delivery driver, Faisal Yasin, has been sentenced to 10 months in jail and banned from driving for 15 months after causing the death of a pedestrian while using Snapchat behind the wheel. The incident occurred on Boxing Day 2020 when Yasin’s Vauxhall Corsa collided with Jordan Welsby, a talented rugby player who was crossing the road. Despite the poor weather conditions caused Storm Bella, Yasin failed to brake or avoid the pedestrian, ultimately leading to catastrophic head injuries for Welsby, who died on New Year’s Eve.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Yasin had been actively using Snapchat, including sending messages just seconds before the collision. Witnesses at the scene heard the driver exclaim, “I didn’t see him. I didn’t see him.” Yasin had a previous conviction for obstructing police and driving without insurance, and on the day of the incident, he received penalty points for driving with a defective tire.

Yasin’s defense argued that the collision was caused a momentary loss of concentration and that he was remorseful for his actions. However, the court heard that his use of Snapchat while driving and his speed were contributing factors to the fatal collision. Judge Neil Flewitt KC acknowledged the devastating impact on Welsby’s family and stated that Yasin’s life had also changed irreversibly.

The judge emphasized the need for drivers to be aware of their surroundings and highlighted the dangers of mobile phone usage while behind the wheel. He described the delay in proceedings as unacceptable but ultimately imposed a custodial sentence due to Yasin’s use of his phone while driving.