After receiving a distressing call about a family of kittens struggling to survive the winter, volunteers from The Alliance for Responsible Pet Ownership (ARPO) immediately came to their rescue. The volunteers were shocked to discover that the vulnerable kittens were using the hood of an old car as their only source of warmth and shelter. Determined to save them, ARPO secured a foster home for the kittens and their watchful mother.

However, their mission took an unexpected turn when another urgent message came from the same area. A single kitten had been found abandoned on someone’s front porch. Fortunately, the orphaned kitten was welcomed into the loving care of the car hood kittens and their mother.

The resilient feline family, named after characters from the show Suits, now thrives in their foster home. From shivering together on a car hood, the kittens now enjoy snuggling up in a cozy living room. As the holiday season approaches, they have even discovered the joy of napping under their very first Christmas tree.

Although the kittens and their mother are doing well, ARPO hopes to find them forever homes where they will be loved and cared for. Each cat, from Jessica Pearson to Harvey Specter, Donna Paulson, and others, deserves a perfect family that will provide them with a safe and nurturing environment.

ARPO also emphasizes the importance of supporting organizations like theirs that provide care for vulnerable animals. By donating to The Alliance for Responsible Pet Ownership, individuals can help ensure that more animals receive the care they need.