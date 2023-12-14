Social Media Recklessness: Putting Lives at Risk for Online Fame

A shocking trend of drivers posting videos of their dangerous driving on social media has caught the attention of law enforcement. In recent months, numerous videos have surfaced online featuring reckless driving, some of which have led to arrests. The latest video, made public and sent to CTV News Toronto a concerned viewer, shows a driver filming his speedometer as he reaches an alarming speed of 190km/h on Highway 401 near Toronto.

However, the actions of the driver in this case have raised questions for the police. It is unclear whether the driver’s social media post was made voluntarily or if there are other factors involved. Sgt. Murray Campbell of the Toronto Police Service Traffic Services Unit expressed his concern about individuals seeking attention and clout on the internet through dangerous driving videos.

If charges are laid in this particular case, it is likely that the driver will be charged with stunt driving, resulting in a 14-day vehicle impoundment and a 30-day license suspension. In more severe cases, with evidence indicating dangerous driving, criminal charges may be brought against the driver.

Police departments are taking these videos seriously and are actively using them as evidence in prosecutions. Campbell mentioned that the Toronto Police Service has a dedicated team that sifts through social media posts to find relevant evidence to support investigations. With the availability of such online evidence, individuals posting hazardous driving videos are putting themselves, passengers, and innocent road users at risk, and they can be held accountable for their actions.

It is essential for the public to understand the consequences of such reckless behavior, both legally and in terms of public safety. Law enforcement agencies are committed to prosecuting individuals engaged in dangerous driving and will use all available evidence to ensure the full extent of the law is applied.

Remember, pursuing online fame should never come at the expense of risking lives on the road.