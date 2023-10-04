Driver Films Himself Inhaling “Hippy Crack” and Crashes, Killing Passenger

A tragic incident occurred on January 10th last year in Manchester when a speeding driver, Rohail Jillani, filmed himself inhaling “hippy crack” and racing up to 98mph before crashing into a wall. The crash resulted in the death of his passenger, 17-year-old Nadia Yusuf, and caused serious, life-changing injuries to another passenger, Shafi Sufi, who was 20 at the time.

Jillani, who had no hands on the wheel at the time of the crash, passed out and slumped in his Mercedes A180. The vehicle veered across the road and collided with a railway bridge on Mancunian Way. To make matters worse, he was filming a Snapchat clip with one hand and inhaling balloons filled with nitrous oxide (commonly known as “hippy crack”) with the other.

A witness near the scene of the crash described hearing an “extremely loud bang,” initially believing that the railway arches had collapsed. Upon investigating the wreckage, the witness found Jillani conscious but “dazed and confused,” while the two passengers were unconscious. Despite efforts to save her life, Nadia Yusuf was pronounced dead approximately two hours later.

Jillani, who suffered a brain injury in the crash, claimed to have no memory of the incident. He had an “impeccable” driving record with no previous convictions before this tragic event. Jillani pleaded guilty to causing death and serious injury dangerous driving and is set to be sentenced on Thursday.

This heartbreaking story serves as a reminder of the devastating consequences of dangerous driving, particularly when combined with reckless behavior such as inhaling substances that impair judgement. It is a tragic loss for Nadia Yusuf’s family and a stark reminder of the importance of responsible and attentive driving.

Definitions:

– “Hippy crack” refers to nitrous oxide, a gas commonly used recreationally for its euphoric and mind-altering effects.

– Snapchat is a popular social media platform that allows users to share photos and videos that disappear after a short period of time.

Sources:

– MEN Media