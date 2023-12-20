Police Pursuit Ends in Arrest and Recovery of Stolen Vehicle

Haralson County law enforcement officials successfully apprehended a suspect after a high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle. The incident began on Thursday morning when deputies received a report regarding a stolen 2016 Dodge Challenger. Approximately one hour later, the vehicle was spotted on Hwy. 120, prompting deputies to initiate a traffic stop.

However, instead of complying with the officers’ instructions, the driver accelerated in an attempt to evade capture. Throughout the pursuit, speeds reached dangerous levels, surpassing 120 miles per hour. The chase spanned across multiple counties, including Paulding County, Carroll County, and Haralson County, before returning to Carroll County once again.

Thankfully, the pursuit concluded within the city limits of Temple when Carroll County deputies effectively blocked Hwy. 78, effectively immobilizing the stolen vehicle. Authorities swiftly took the driver, identified as 45-year-old Steven Allen Freeman, into custody. Freeman now faces several charges, including possession of a firearm a convicted felon, theft receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement. Additional traffic offenses have also been filed against him.

Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams commended the collaborative effort between local departments and other agencies involved in the arrest. He expressed his pride in the diligent work of his team and their successful recovery of the stolen vehicle.

As of now, Freeman is being held in the Haralson County Jail, awaiting further legal proceedings. This incident serves as a reminder of the critical role law enforcement officers play in ensuring public safety and the effectiveness of coordinated efforts among different agencies.