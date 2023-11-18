Fiery Crash in Wellington County Under Investigation

Police authorities in Wellington County are currently conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of a tragic fiery crash that occurred north of Cambridge. The Ontario Provincial Police responded to reports of a commercial vehicle veering off the road and catching fire at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Friday. The incident unfolded at the intersection of Wellington Road 32 and Concession Road 4, leaving the driver tragically deceased.

As the investigation unfolds, law enforcement officials have closed the surrounding roads to facilitate the collection of physical evidence and ascertain the factors that contributed to the crash. Constable Joshua Cunningham, speaking on behalf of the Ontario Provincial Police, emphasized the importance of gathering all available evidence from the scene. Additionally, the Office of the Chief Coroner will collaborate with the police force to determine the cause of the driver’s death and shed light on the sequence of events leading up to the accident.

While the investigation is ongoing, authorities are appealing to the public for any information that may be relevant to the case. If you have witnessed the accident or possess any details that could aid the investigation, please contact the police at 1-888-310-1122.

