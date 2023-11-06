TikTok’s Role in a Vietnamese Ride-Hailer’s Journey to Stardom

Nguyen Van Huynh, a dedicated motorcycle driver for Vietnamese ride-hailing platform Be, has found his passion in creating content rather than simply chasing money. Huynh, who aspires to be a TikTok star, records himself dancing with passengers for his popular channel. His videos, filled with humor and heartwarming interactions, have gained him a loyal following in Vietnam and beyond.

Strapped with a GoPro camera attached to his helmet, Huynh deftly maneuvers through the chaotic streets of Hanoi, engaging in cheerful banter with his passengers and capturing their reactions. His videos consistently attract hundreds of thousands, and occasionally millions, of views.

While many gig drivers in Southeast Asia struggle to make ends meet with apps like Grab and Gojek, Huynh uses TikTok to find joy in his day-to-day work. His dream of becoming a TikTok star began in high school and he later joined Be part-time during college. After graduating with a degree in information technology, Huynh transitioned to full-time driving with Be and realized the potential for creating TikTok content with his passengers.

Huynh’s workday stretches over 12 hours, where he tirelessly records his rides during the day and edits his videos at night. His content ranges from passengers showcasing popular TikTok dances to lighthearted moments with fast food workers. One of his most successful videos involved lending his uniform jacket to a female passenger to shield her from the scorching sun, garnering 6.7 million views.

Huynh’s growing following can be attributed to his spontaneous and feel-good content. He emphasizes the importance of his videos being clear, special, and meaningful, opting to refuse sponsored content that could potentially alienate his viewers. Instead, he subtly incorporates marketing featuring a Pikachu-disguised duckling in his videos, attracting both passenger and TikTok audience attention.

Despite his rising popularity on TikTok, Huynh remains largely dependent on Be for rides. He faces the pressure to continually drive in order to afford upgrades to his video equipment. While Be takes a substantial 40% cut in commissions and fees from each ride, it does offer significant weekly bonuses based on performance. Huynh hopes that TikTok will provide him with opportunities to escape the cycle of driving and find avenues for personal growth.

FAQ

