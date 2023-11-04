The Importance of Clean and Safe Drinking Water in Cochrane

Residents of Cochrane recently raised concerns on social media about the quality of their tap water, describing foul odors and unpleasant tastes. Addressing these concerns, Mayor Jeff Genung, CAO Mike Derricott, and Deputy Director of Emergency Management Shawn Polley held regular news conferences to reassure residents that the town’s water is safe to drink.

Shane Hubl, the Town’s Director of Operation Services, reported receiving three calls regarding water taste and odor. In response, the town promptly investigated each inquiry and confirmed that there were no issues with water quality. Furthermore, during the recent water and wastewater incident, the town increased its water quality testing efforts. All bacteriological samples collected in Cochrane are regularly submitted to Alberta Health Services’ lab for testing.

The lab closely monitored the water sampling during the incident, and Cochrane passed every sample with flying colors, demonstrating that the water remained safe to drink throughout the event. This achievement is a testament to the town’s commitment to providing clean and safe drinking water for its residents.

Clean and safe drinking water is essential for the well-being and health of a community. It ensures that residents can stay hydrated, maintain proper hygiene, and prevent waterborne diseases. Cochrane’s proactive approach to water quality testing and quick response to residents’ concerns reflect the town’s dedication to safeguarding the health of its residents.

