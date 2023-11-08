Drunk Driver Sentenced for Fatal Crash Days Before Wedding

A tragic incident occurred in Lichfield, Staffordshire just two days before Christmas last year when Richard Allen, a 33-year-old man due to get married on New Year’s Eve, was killed in a car collision. The responsible party, Marius Mihai, was not only under the influence of alcohol but was also engaged in a video WhatsApp call and driving at a dangerous speed of up to 110mph on a roundabout. As a result, Mihai has been sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty to causing the crash.

The Stafford crown court, handling the case, heard that Mihai’s reckless actions were a harrowing combination of drunk driving, excessive speed, and distracted driving due to phone usage. These three factors are known to be significant contributors to fatal collisions, and unfortunately, they were all present in this devastating incident. The court also imposed a driving ban of 137 months on Mihai as a consequence of his actions.

The impact of this tragedy on Richard Allen’s family cannot be understated, and their loss is irreparable. PC Matt Brailsford, from the Staffordshire and West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit, expressed his condolences for the family and emphasized the devastating consequences of irresponsible driving. This incident serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of responsible driving behavior.

